Sept 12 Sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co that were too aggressive and led to $190 million in regulatory fines and penalties last week have negative credit implications for the bank, credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

Moody's did not signal it would review Wells Fargo's current rating, but said it expects "some immediate damage to Wells Fargo's reputation from this embarrassing episode." (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)