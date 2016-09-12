Sony takes $976 mln charge on film segment in Oct-Dec
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.
Sept 12 Sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co that were too aggressive and led to $190 million in regulatory fines and penalties last week have negative credit implications for the bank, credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
Moody's did not signal it would review Wells Fargo's current rating, but said it expects "some immediate damage to Wells Fargo's reputation from this embarrassing episode." (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Navigator Holdings Ltd. contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)