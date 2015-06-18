NEW YORK, June 18 Wells Fargo Advisors
hired five brokers to its main brokerage and independent
channel, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, over the last
week from rival brokerages.
Brokers Christopher Desimio and Deborah Horn joined a Wells
office in Cincinnati on June 12 from Morgan Stanley,
where together they had managed about $137 million in client
assets, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the firm's
independent advisory channel also called FiNet, said it hired
three advisers from their previous firms where they also managed
a combined $137 million in assets under management.
Brokers Elaine Elliott, Eric Miller and Brian Salcetti
joined Wells Fargo offices this week in Texas, Arkansas and
Maryland respectively, according to a spokeswoman.
Elliott joined from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch,
Miller from UBS Financial Services, and Salcetti from
AXA Advisors LLC, the wealth management and insurance
segment of the French financial services company AXA Group.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)