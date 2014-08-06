BRIEF-Asit Biotech to appoint Gerd Zettlmeissl as Chairman of the Board
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
Aug 6 Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that its legal costs could exceed its litigation reserves by $1.2 billion as of the end of June.
The estimate was up from $911 million at the end of March and was disclosed in a quarterly filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade, following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to weigh on the dollar.
* Co and Morningstar Inc collaborate in European indices and derivatives launch