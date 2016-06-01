June 1 Wells Fargo & Co CFO John
Shrewsberry on Wednesday deflected an analyst's questions over
the quality of the bank's earnings, saying the results "speak
for themselves."
During a question and answer session at a conference in New
York, Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O'Connor asked Shrewsberry
about concerns Wells Fargo's earnings have been "lower quality,"
or driven by market-related factors that might be difficult to
repeat, as opposed to more traditional banking activities such
as taking deposits and making loans.
Shrewsberry said the issue "might be a fun academic topic
for analysts--you know, getting together and arguing about
what's core and what's non-core," but is not a major source of
concern at the bank.
"It's true that there's frequently from quarter to quarter
something different about the composition at the margin of
things that contribute to (profits), whether it's mortgage
results or mortgage hedge results or non interest income items
like gains from investing activity or tax items," Shrewsberry
said. Still, he said the bank's earnings "have been the
strongest in the business for at least the last five years or
so."
Wells Fargo shares opened lower on Wednesday, but made back
some of those losses by mid-morning, similar to other big U.S.
banks like Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Bank of America Corp.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)