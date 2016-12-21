(Corrects spelling of Wells Fargo spokeswoman's first name in
seventh paragraph)
NEW YORK Dec 21 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority said it fined several Wells Fargo & Co
businesses, RBC Capital Markets, LPL Financial
and others a combined $14.4 million on Wednesday for
record-keeping problems that may have allowed company and
customer documents to be altered.
The securities industry's self-regulator found that the
firms failed to keep hundreds of millions of electronic
documents in a "write once, read many" format, which would have
made it impossible to alter or destroy records after they were
written.
The firms agreed to the fines but neither admitted nor
denied the charges.
FINRA did not say documents had been changed but said the
records were "pivotal to the firms' brokerage businesses," and
that it relies on these files to ensure firms are following
securities laws.
The regulator said it also is concerned about the security
of the records because hackers in recent years have aggressively
targeted banks' electronic storage databases.
The regulator fined Wells Fargo's securities and prime
brokerage businesses $4 million, and the bank's brokerage and
independent wealth management businesses $1.5 million. FINRA
also fined RBS Securities, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey,
Georgeson Securities Corp and PNC Capital Markets
amounts ranging from $2 million to $500,000.
Wells Fargo spokeswoman Elise Wilkinson said the firm took
record-keeping compliance seriously.
"We self-reported these issues to FINRA and continue to
remediate as agreed," she said in an emailed statement.
RBC declined to comment. LPL and the other companies named
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill
Trott)