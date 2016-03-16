By Olivia Oran
| March 16
March 16 Wells Fargo & Co has hired
Thomas DuCharme, former co-head of Asia-Pacific banking at
JPMorgan Chase & Co, to help with its global expansion,
a spokeswoman for the San Francisco-based bank said on
Wednesday.
DuCharme started this month as the head of the global
banking group and will be based in New York.
Just 5 percent of Wells Fargo's revenue is now generated
overseas, but the bank has been trying to grow its presence
outside the United States to serve corporate clients that do
business abroad.
DuCharme will provide cross-border financing, treasury
services, trade finance and investment banking services for
mid-size and large corporate clients of Wells Fargo.
He was previously based in Singapore and became co-head of
banking at JPMorgan in Asia Pacific in December 2012, where he
oversaw investment banking, equity markets and other operations.
He had joined from Deutsche Bank AG two years
earlier.
DuCharme replaces Sanjiv Sanghvi, who is taking on another
role at the bank. Richard Yorke, the former chief executive of
HSBC China, heads Wells Fargo's broader international effort.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Tom Brown)