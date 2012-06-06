June 6 Wells Fargo & Co's independent
brokerage unit landed two veteran adviser teams in California
and Connecticut, expanding its client asset base and reach
across the United States as it grows to compete with other top
U.S. brokerages.
The new additions, who manage more than $400 million in
combined client assets, came from LPL Financial and CCO
Investment Services Corp. The teams joined Wells Fargo Advisors
Financial Network, the company's broker-dealer division catering
to independent advisers who also function as business owners.
In California, advisers Robert Floe, Kenneth Sanchez, Lee
Wolfe and Marjan Neyestani Khazra joined Wells with their
independent firm, Floe Financial Partners, on Monday. Floe,
based in Pasadena, had been with LPL for nearly two decades. The
team manages more than $300 million in client assets.
In Connecticut, advisers James "Jim" Venditti and James
Oliver joined Wells on Friday from CCO Investment Services Corp,
the broker-dealer affiliated with Citizens Financial Group. The
advisers manage about $110 million in client assets and
generated $1.2 million in revenue last year, according to a
recruiter with knowledge of the move.
Wells Fargo, which also has a traditional employee
broker-dealer and banking division, said in April that its
independent "FiNet" channel added 70 independent practices and
152 financial advisers in 2011. As a result, the division
increased its client assets under management 18 percent to $52.7
billion.
While some of those teams joined Wells from existing
independent practices, many were also newly independent advisers
who decided to start their own businesses, which recruiters say
has become an increasingly attractive option for veteran
brokers.
With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, San Francisco-based
Wells Fargo has the third-largest U.S. brokerage by client
assets after Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Bank
of America's Merrill Lynch. The brokerage business,
based in St. Louis, has more than 15,000 advisers with roughly
$1.2 trillion in client assets among its brokerage subsidiaries.
Since the start of the year, Wells Fargo has added advisers
from rival brokerages who managed at least $5.4 billion in
client assets at their old firms, as tracked by Reuters.
