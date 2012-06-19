June 19 Wells Fargo & Co bolstered its independent broker force in Florida, landing a team of veteran Merrill Lynch advisers who managed $493 million in client assets at their old firm.

Advisers Michael Landsberg, Lewis Bennett and Anthony Dubbaneh joined Wells on Friday from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit owned by Bank of America. The advisers generated a combined $4.2 million in annual revenue production last year.

Landsberg, who had been at Merrill for nearly two decades, said he decided to make the move - the first in his advising career - in part because he wanted to have greater flexibility in choosing securities for his clients.

"That is really valuable given the current investment climate," he said in an interview on Tuesday, noting that the bulk of his client base is made up of retirees and physicians. "More customization is what clients crave."

Landsberg said at his new firm, he is able to buy securities he previously had in 2008 which had lost access to after Bank of America's acquired Merrill.

The advisers are the latest in a string of big broker teams joining Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or "FiNet," the company's broker-dealer division catering to independent advisers who also function as business owners.

Landsberg, a Barron's Top 1000 adviser for the past three years, said he has seen many top brokers move into the independent and regional space in the past year. The team's newly formed independent firm, the Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management Group, is based in Punta Gorda, Florida.

"Our goal is to probably be more like a family office, where everyone is on the same side of the table," Landsberg said.

Wells said in April that its independent brokerage unit increased its client assets under management 18 percent to $52.7 billion in 2011, after adding 70 independent practices and 152 financial advisers last year.

The company in June also added teams to FiNet in California and Connecticut that managed more than $400 million in combined client assets.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, which also has a traditional employee broker-dealer and banking division, has the third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets after Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch.

The brokerage business, based in St. Louis, has more than 15,000 advisers with roughly $1.2 trillion in client assets among its brokerage subsidiaries. Wells made a raft of big broker hires in May alone, adding advisers from rival brokerages who managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms, as tracked by Reuters. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by M.D. Golan)