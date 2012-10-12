Oct 12 Wells Fargo & Co's independent
brokerage business has expanded in Florida and Oregon with
veteran adviser teams that joined the company from rival firms
UBS Wealth Management Americas and Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch.
The teams, which each managed more than $200 million in
client assets, are among the latest to join Wells Fargo Advisors
Financial Network, or "FiNet," the company's brokerage division
catering to independent advisers who also function as business
owners.
"Our family business is a key thing," said Florida-based
adviser Robert McKinnon, a former UBS branch manager who moved
to Wells to open his own practice with his son, Kevin McKinnon,
and son-in-law, Matthew Wright.
The three were previously advisers with UBS Wealth
Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage business owned by the
Swiss bank UBS AG , where they managed $211
million in client assets.
McKinnon said many of the team's clients are also small
business owners themselves.
"This move will help us understand their situation even
better," said McKinnon, who had been with UBS and its
predecessor firms for more than three decades before moving last
week.
The team remained in Fort Lauderdale, where they had
previously been based with UBS.
Also on the move, in Oregon, advisers Michael Coursey, Rob
Norton, Ryan Skogstad and Benny Won joined Wells' FiNet in late
September from Merrill Lynch, the brokerage owned by Bank of
America Corp. They managed $250 million in client assets
at Merrill.
The team together formed Capstone Wealth Advisors LLC at
Wells and are based in Salem.
Wells said it also recently added two other adviser teams
from Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in late
September, as previously reported by Reuters. Those teams, based
in California and Maryland, respectively, managed $349 million
in client assets at their old firms.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co, which also has a
traditional employee broker-dealer and banking division, has the
third-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, after Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch. UBS's brokerage
business ranks fourth. The four firms often compete for similar
teams of veteran advisers.
Wells' brokerage business, based in St. Louis, has more than
15,000 advisers with about $1.2 trillion in client assets among
its brokerage subsidiaries. Roughly $55.5 billion of those
assets came from its independent unit, which now has more than
1,100 owners and advisers in more than 540 practices.