Feb 16 Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of Wells Fargo & Company, has hired nine veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.

Together, they managed $970 million in client assets at their previous firms, the company said on Thursday.

The advisers, based in California, New York, North Carolina and Maryland, are the latest recruits for Wells, which has now added at least 16 advisers managing about $1.7 billion in client assets since the start of the new year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

"What we've experienced is a Midwestern culture that seems to permeate the firm from the top to bottom," said adviser Tom Bird, who joined Wells last month after roughly three decades with Citi's Smith Barney, which merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit in 2009 to form Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

"We sat down with three of the major brokerages, and it was Wells that caught our attention," Bird told Reuters. "What impressed us was that Wells was willing to allow us to interview every department head that they had," before making a decision.

Bird joined Wells with adviser Kenneth Barkman in Annapolis, Maryland. The two advisers managed $250 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and last year generated $1.6 million in revenue. They now report to market manager Bill Rogers.

Also from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, advisers Robert Brien, Michael "Chip" Kazacos, Keith Baier and Christopher LaFountain joined Wells on Monday in Pittsford, New York.

The advisers, joining as a team, managed $320 million in client assets at their previous firm and last year generated $3.1 million in revenue. They now report to branch manager Joe Tobin.

Brien said in an interview he and his team decided to move to Wells because of the opportunity to expand their business into other parts of the United States.

"We tried to expand to different locations over the last year or two," he said, but noted that at his previous firm there was less room to expand beyond his Rochester, New York base.

"We had this vision that we could grow fast if we were in more places," Brien said.

Wells also added three individual advisers in California and North Carolina. Terrance Feeney, a 17-year industry veteran, joined the firm from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in San Rafael, California. He managed $111 million in client assets and last year generated $767,000 in revenue.

Also in California, adviser Michael Greer joined Wells from Merrill Lynch, where he managed $183 million in client assets. Greer, an 11-year industry veteran, now works in Wells' Beverly Hills office and reports to branch manager Prateek Amar.

In North Carolina, adviser Ronald Winski joined Wells' Charlotte office from Merrill Lynch, where he managed $106 million in client assets. He last year generated $530,000 in revenue and now reports to market manager Joel Glasco.

Wells, the third largest U.S. brokerage, has just over 15,000 advisers and about $1.1 trillion in client assets, based on the last available data from September.

The firm said on Thursday it also hired former Raymond James manager Tim Sheridan in New York. Sheridan, who now manages Wells' Park Avenue office, oversees 19 financial advisers with a combined production of about $24 million. He had previously worked for both UBS and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)