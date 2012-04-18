April 18 Wells Fargo & Company has
bolstered its brokerage base across the United States, hiring at
least 16 veteran advisers who managed more than $1.1 billion in
client assets at their previous firms.
The new hires, who joined in late March and early April,
came from other top U.S. brokerages, including Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and
UBS Wealth Management Americas .
"In our local market, Wells is by far the largest with the
biggest presence," said former UBS adviser Dennis Coleman, who
joined Wells Fargo in Charleston, South Carolina in early April.
"The real differentiator was the local management and the
unlimited access that they gave us," said Coleman, who said he
liked that Wells conveyed a regional firm feel while still
operating with the size and scope of a big firm.
Coleman joined Wells Fargo Advisors with his partner, Thomas
Dunleavy. The two advisers together managed $233 million in
client assets and generated $1.8 million in revenue last year.
They now report to branch manager Rodney Connell and complex
manager Scott Spang.
Also moving to Wells from UBS, adviser David Elfenbein
joined the company in New York City and now reports to branch
manager Dennis Schmidt. Elfenbein, a 14-year industry veteran,
managed $85 million in client assets and last year generated
$800,000 in revenue.
HIRES 8 FROM MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY
Wells also added eight advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, including two in its independent brokerage division. In
New Hampshire, advisers Robert Robbins and Colleen Farley joined
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent
brokerage arm, as a team. The two advisers managed $89 million
in client assets and generated $1.5 million in revenue last
year.
The other advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney were
Leonard Bernstein, Robyn Fain, Tim Ridley and William Link who
joined Wells in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they now report
to branch manager Kenneth Heidenreich. They had managed $168
million in client assets at their old firm.
Two other advisers joined Wells from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney in Maryland and Tennessee. Adviser John Peterson, who
managed $93 million in client assets, joined Wells' Memphis
office and now reports to complex manager Ari Litvin. In
Maryland, adviser Jamie Waldren joined Wells' Columbia office
and reports to branch manager Rusty Johnson. He managed $96
million in client assets and generated $1.1 million in revenue
last year.
OTHERS FROM MERRILL LYNCH, RBC WEALTH
Joining Wells from Merrill Lynch, advisers Daniel Gilham and
Daniel Woods joined Wells' Jacksonville office, where they now
report to complex manager Joe Bruno. They managed $116 million
in client assets at their old firm. In Seattle, Washington,
adviser Mark Seto joined Wells' bank channel from Merrill, where
he managed $137 million in client assets. He now reports to
regional brokerage manager Jimmy Hawkins.
Also on the move, former RBC Wealth advisers James
Gibbons and Stephen Marohl joined Wells' independent brokerage
division as a team. They had managed $92.5 million in client
assets and generated $1.1 million in revenue last year.
Gibbons said he decided to join Wells because he wanted to
move into the independent space but also wanted to have the
backing of a well-known name.
"Our concern with moving to a pure independent channel was
that there was no name behind it," he said in an interview on
Wednesday. "If we were going to make a move, having the Wells
Fargo logo behind us was going to be a huge advantage in terms
of keeping clients at ease."
Earlier this week, Wells said its independent brokerage
division expanded in 2011, with its client asset base for the
unit growing 18 percent to $52.7 billion last year. The company
added 70 independent practices and 152 financial advisers to the
division in 2011.
