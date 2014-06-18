CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
June 18 Wells Fargo Advisors said on Wednesday it hired two advisers from UBS Financial Services and two from Morgan Stanley.
Alan Glick and Charles Glick joined Wells Fargo's Westwood, California office, from Morgan Stanley, where they managed more than $242 million in client assets.
Shawn Gruver and James "Jim" Laughlin managed more than $206 million in client assets at UBS.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the departures. UBS could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
(Adds official midday prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as another huge mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,792 a tonne, erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,781, its low
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016