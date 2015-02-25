NEW YORK Feb 25 Wells Fargo Advisors has hired three advisers over the last two weeks from rival Morgan Stanley, where they had managed nearly $400 million in combined client assets, the brokerage said on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo Advisors hired broker Jeffrey Katz in San Rafael, California, on Feb. 20, from Morgan Stanley's office there. Katz had managed $174 million in client assets for Morgan Stanley.

A week earlier, the firm brought on advisers Juan Ley and Tiffany Callahan in Tucson, Arizona, from Morgan Stanley, where they managed $214 million.

Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are the first and second largest brokerages, respectively, in the United States by the number of financial advisers they employ. As of Dec. 31, Morgan Stanley had more than 16,000 advisers, while Wells Fargo employed 15,187 advisers.

Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle confirmed in a telephone interview that the three advisers had resigned from the brokerage but declined to comment further.

Wells Fargo Advisors is based in St. Louis, Missouri. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)