NEW YORK Feb 25 Wells Fargo Advisors
has hired three advisers over the last two weeks from rival
Morgan Stanley, where they had managed nearly $400
million in combined client assets, the brokerage said on
Wednesday.
Wells Fargo Advisors hired broker Jeffrey Katz in San
Rafael, California, on Feb. 20, from Morgan Stanley's office
there. Katz had managed $174 million in client assets for Morgan
Stanley.
A week earlier, the firm brought on advisers Juan Ley and
Tiffany Callahan in Tucson, Arizona, from Morgan Stanley, where
they managed $214 million.
Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are the first and second
largest brokerages, respectively, in the United States by the
number of financial advisers they employ. As of Dec. 31, Morgan
Stanley had more than 16,000 advisers, while Wells Fargo
employed 15,187 advisers.
Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle confirmed in a
telephone interview that the three advisers had resigned from
the brokerage but declined to comment further.
Wells Fargo Advisors is based in St. Louis, Missouri.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)