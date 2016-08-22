Aug 22 A Wells Fargo & Co unit will pay a total
of $4.1 million to settle charges that it engaged in illegal
private student loan servicing practices that unfairly penalized
certain borrowers, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB)
said on Monday.
The CFPB said it identified breakdowns throughout Wells
Fargo's servicing process, including failing to provide
important payment information to consumers, charging illegal
fees and failing to update inaccurate credit report information.
Wells, in the settlement, neither admitted nor denied the
CFPB's allegations.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alan Crosby)