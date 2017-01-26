Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar
Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Amin will be succeeding Jim Johnston who served as interim
regional president, the company said in a statement.
Amin was also appointed head of the bank's Global Financial
Institutions (GFI) which manages the company's relations with
regional financial institutions after former GFI head Jim Ho was
named head of the company's Greater China Business Development
and Advisory team.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)