Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.

Amin will be succeeding Jim Johnston who served as interim regional president, the company said in a statement.

Amin was also appointed head of the bank's Global Financial Institutions (GFI) which manages the company's relations with regional financial institutions after former GFI head Jim Ho was named head of the company's Greater China Business Development and Advisory team. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)