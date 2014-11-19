PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Elizabeth "Betsy" Duke, a former board member of the Federal Reserve, as director, effective Jan. 1.
Duke's will be a part of the bank's risk committee and her appointment will increase the size of its board to 15, Wells Fargo said in a statement.
Duke, who was with the Federal Reserve from August 2008 to August 2013, served as Chair of the Fed's Committee on Consumer and Community Affairs and as a member on other committees. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.