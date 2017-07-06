UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 6 Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday it had promoted its investor relations head Jim Rowe to lead a newly created stakeholder relations group.
Rowe's appointment is effective immediately, the lender said in a statement.
The new group will include investor relations, corporate communications and government relations & public policy and will be a part of the company's chief administrative office, led by Hope Hardison. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts