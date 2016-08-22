BRIEF-Cyren's newly-integrated internet security platform to be available from March 2017
* Cyren cloud security 4.0, co's newly-integrated internet security platform, will be available March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 22 Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co, said it appointed Larry Fowler financial adviser.
Fowler, who joined the firm on Aug. 12, was previously working at UBS Financial Services.
He is based in Washington, DC. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Take-Two Interactive Software acquires Mobile Game Developer Social Point
* Denison announces C$43.5 million financing arrangement with Anglo Pacific Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: