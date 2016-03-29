March 29 A Wells Fargo & Co unit will pay $8.5
million to California and five counties to settle charges that
it violated customers' privacy due to not disclosing in a timely
fashion that it was recording their calls, California's attorney
general said on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo Bank broke the state's privacy laws, which
require notifying customers at the start of a phone call that
they are being recorded, California's attorney general said in a
statement about its civil complaint against the bank.
Wells worked to change its policies once notified of the
problem by investigators. The bank neither admitted nor denied
liability, the state's attorney general said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by G Crosse)