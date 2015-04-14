By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 Wells Fargo Corp
showed again in the first quarter why it and other big banks
want their financial advisers to sell fee-based products.
Profit in the "Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement" sector of
the San Francisco-based bank rose 18 percent from the previous
year's first quarter to a record $561 million, more than double
the sector's 8 percent revenue growth to $3.7 billion, Wells
Fargo said on Tuesday.
Like other bank-owned brokerage firms, Wells encourages its
financial advisers to sell "managed accounts," where a fee is
charged for allocating client money among mutual funds,
investment managers and other sources. Managed account assets at
the Wells Fargo Advisors brokerage business grew 12 percent, or
$46 billion, to $435 billion in the three months ending March
31. In the year-earlier quarter such assets were up 13 percent.
Banks promote fee-based accounts because they provide more
profitable and consistent revenue than traditional commission
accounts that ebb and flow with market sentiment.
Wells' wealth management results bode well for other large
bank-owned brokerages such as Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley that are reporting quarterly results later this
week. Although Wells' brokerage force fell by 53 advisers from a
year earlier, to 15,134, it prospered in another area dear to
bank-owned brokerages, cross-marketing loans to traditional
brokerage clients.
Average loan balances rose 13.9 percent in the first quarter
to $56.9 billion, as brokers and private bankers sold clients'
jumbo mortgages and loans collateralized by securities
portfolios, Wells said. The lending surge escalated the sector's
net interest income by 12.1 percent to $861 million.
In another sign of cross-marketing success, wealth sector
clients used 10.44 Wells Fargo products or services per
household as of the end of February, the most of Wells' three
businesses. In 2014, Wells' bank branches referred more than $1
billion of business a month to the wealth unit, Chief Financial
Officer John Shrewsbury said in a conference call.
Expenses in the wealth sector rose 4 percent to $2.83
billion, the highest in at least five quarters, reflecting costs
for increased trading volume.
The wealth sector remains Wells' smallest business. Its $561
million of quarterly profit compares with $1.8 billion from
investment banking and trading activities in its Wholesale
Banking sector and to $3.7 billion reaped from branch banking
and credit card activities in its Community Banking sector
during the first quarter.
(Editing by Ted Botha)