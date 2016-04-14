April 14 Wells Fargo & Co reported a 7
percent fall in quarterly profit as the third-largest U.S. bank
by assets set aside more money to cover bad loans, mainly to
energy companies.
The net income applicable to common shareholders fell to
$5.09 billion, or 99 cents per share, in the first quarter ended
March 31 from $5.46 billion, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier,
the bank said on Thursday.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 97 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the figures were comparable.
Wells Fargo set aside $1.09 billion in the quarter to cover
bad loans, mainly to energy companies, compared with $608
million a year earlier.
Oil prices have dropped by two-thirds since 2014, gutting
the global energy markets and driving a string of bankruptcies
as debt-laden drillers default on their loans.
