(Corrects paragraph 6 to say net income applicable to common
shareholders "fell", not "rose")
April 14 Wells Fargo & Co, the largest
U.S. mortgage lender, reported a 2.6 percent fall in quarterly
profit as expenses rose and the bank set aside more money to
cover bad loans.
Shares of the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets fell about
0.5 percent to $54.38 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo set aside $608 million in the first quarter
ended March 31, an increase of about 87 percent from the same
quarter a year earlier.
Non-interest expense rose about 5 percent to $12.51 billion.
Revenue from mortgage lending rose 2.4 percent to $1.55
billion after falling in the previous four quarters, accounting
for 14.6 percent of the bank's non-interest income.
Net income applicable to Wells Fargo's common shareholders
fell to $5.46 billion, or $1.04 per share, from $5.61 billion,
or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 98 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Well Fargo said mortgage applications in the pipeline rose
to $44 billion as of March 31 from $26 billion at the end of
December.
JP Morgan Chase & Co, which reported results earlier
on Tuesday, said net income from mortgage banking rose nearly
three-fold in the first quarter.
Wells Fargo's income from credit cards, one of the bank's
major areas of expansion, rose 11 percent to $871 million.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Kirti Pandey)