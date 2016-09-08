WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Wells Fargo on Thursday
reached a settlement with the Los Angeles prosecutor and federal
regulators who accused the lender of pushing customers into
multiple, fee-generating accounts that they never requested.
Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. bank by market cap, will pay
$185 million in fines and penalties plus restitution to
customers, according to a statement from the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Los
Angeles prosecutor's office were also parties to the settlement.
In a complaint filed in May 2015, California prosecutors
alleged that Wells Fargo for years pushed customers into costly
financial products that they did not need or even request.
The bank opened more than 2 million deposit and credit card
accounts that may not have been authorized, according to the
CFPB.
