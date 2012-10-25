Oct 25 Wells Fargo & Co has named former
Bank of America Merrill Lynch managing director Paul
Cummings as the new Northeast regional managing director for the
company's ultra-wealthy Abbot Downing business.
Cummings, who had previously been head of channel management
for the managed solutions group at Merrill Lynch, joined Wells
Fargo on Friday. He had been with Bank of America since 2006 and
also previously led the firm's institutional investments group.
"One of my key drivers for coming over to Abbot Downing is
the boutique (culture) and the ability to put the client front
and center ... which is really what is needed in this client
segment," Cummings said in an interview.
Cummings joined Abbot Downing, the newly branded
ultra-high-net-worth wealth management unit Wells launched in
April after combining its family wealth unit and Lowry Hill
boutique subsidiary.
The unit, a part of Wells' Wealth, Brokerage and Retirement
group, caters to individuals and families, their foundations and
endowments, with $50 million or more in investable assets and
has a total $31 billion in client assets under management.
In his new role, Cummings will oversee asset management,
banking, planning, trust and fiduciary, and family dynamics
services through dual offices in New York and Philadelphia.
"Our long-term goal is to grow and expand throughout the
Northeast region," he said. "It's a critical wealth market."
Prior to working for Bank of America, Cummings was a
managing director of the Advisor Wealth Group Services at The
Bank of New York, where he spent 14 years. During his time
there, Cummings worked in both the private client services and
asset management sectors.