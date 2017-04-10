NEW YORK, April 10 Former head of retail banking at Wells Fargo & Co Carrie Tolstedt rejected on Monday the bank's internal investigation into sales practice abuses which laid much of the blame for the problems on her.

"We strongly disagree with the report and its attempt to lay blame with Ms. Tolstedt. A full and fair examination of the facts will produce a different conclusion," Enu Mainigi, Williams & Connolly LLP, attorneys for Tolstedt, said in a statement.