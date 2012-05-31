NEW YORK May 31 Wells Fargo & Co, after
a respite from acquisitions following its 2008 purchase of
Wachovia Corp, is interested in buying insurance sales
businesses, its chief executive said Thursday.
"I love the insurance distribution business," John Stumpf
said at a Sanford C. Bernstein conference for investors.
The San Francisco-based bank is the biggest seller of
mortgages, used car loans and middle-market loans in the U.S.
and those borrowers "all need insurance," Stumpf said.
He also repeated remarks from bank executives on May 22 that
Wells wants to build its retail brokerage and wealth management
businesses. He issued the standard warning, however, that the
bank will be "very, very careful" on not paying too much for any
purchases.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)