May 12 Wells Fargo Advisors said it hired a team of financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

The Lev Sher Group of Wells Fargo Advisors comprises Norman Lev and Glen Sher, managing directors-investment, and Michael Jeshiva, vice president-investment officer.

The team managed more than $236 million in client assets and had fees and commissions of more than $2 million. The team joined Wells Fargo Advisors' Woodbury branch, Long Island, New York this month.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the departure.

