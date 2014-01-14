Jan 14 Wells Fargo & Co has called
finance executives, virtual currency experts and U.S. government
representatives to discuss "rules of engagement" with Bitcoin
amid concern about the money laundering risk of the currency,
the Financial Times reported.
The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday in San Francisco, focuses
on the security issues surrounding banking and Bitcoin as
financial regulators warn consumers on the risks of using
unregulated online currencies, the London-based financial daily
reported. ()
The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets has shown interest in
dealing with a potential new Bitcoin economy, but regulatory
uncertainty has deterred banks from offering services to virtual
currency start-ups, the newspaper said on Tuesday.
Bitcoin, which unlike conventional money is bought and sold
on a peer-to-peer network independent of any central authority,
has grown popular among users who lack faith in the established
banking system.
Wells Fargo's anti-money laundering chief, Jim Richards, has
launched a group to examine how the bank might safely offer
Bitcoin-related services or banking arrangements to virtual
currency entrepreneurs, the Financial Times said, quoting people
familiar with the matter.
The bank aims to draw up a new set of anti-money laundering
rules for financial institutions to follow when dealing with
virtual currency start-ups, the paper said, citing a person
familiar with the matter.