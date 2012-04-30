(Adds details on police investigation)
April 30 Wells Fargo & Co has closed
three bank branches in New York City after they received
suspicious envelopes containing white powder, a company
spokesman said on Monday.
New York City Police told Reuters they are investigating six
separate incidents of white powder reported at locations around
Manhattan.
The Wells Fargo branches will remain closed pending further
investigation by the police, bank spokesman Ancel Martinez said.
The branch locations are at Third Avenue and 47th Street;
Madison Avenue and 34th Street; and Broadway and 85th Street.
More than 500 protesters demonstrated at the bank's annual
shareholder meeting in San Francisco last week to express anger
over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the fourth-largest U.S.
bank by assets.
