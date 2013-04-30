BRIEF-Full House Resorts Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Full House Resorts announces fourth quarter of 2016 and full-year results
April 30 Wells Fargo & Co : * Agrees to pay $105 million to settle lawsuit over its role as trustee for
debt issued by medical capital holdings inc -- court records * Settlement resolves claims that Wells Fargo failed to stop medical capital
from diverting investors' money, ending in medical capital's collapse * Settlement requires approval by federal judge in California
* Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports full year 2016 financial results
* Key Energy Services Inc files for resale of up to 6.1 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders