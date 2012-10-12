Oct 12 Wells Fargo & Co :
* CFO says expects 'pretty strong' mortgage quarter in fourth
quarter, hopes it
will last 'few' quarters
* CEO says 'really focused on getting more capital back to our
shareholders'
and 'looking forward' to next stress test
* CEO says expenses still too high, but bank won't be 'slavish'
to a number and
turn away revenue
* CFO says net interest margin pressure can continue into next
year
* CFO says mortgage servicing costs could come down in the
second half of next
year
* CFO says mortgage volume is up so far in the fourth quarter
compared to the
third quarter
* CEO says the bank has been adding people to handle mortgage
volume increase