Jan 11 Wells Fargo & Co :
* CEO John Stumpf says there is "no doubt" housing market has
Turned A Corner
* Stumpf: Wells' small and middle-market customers need more
fiscal certainty
before they make business investments
* Wells CFO Sloan: Wells does not plan to hold mortgages made
in first quarter
but will keep $2.3 b started in fourth quarter
* Wells CFO Sloan: Wells expects to benefit from seasonally
higher mortgage
applications in the first quarter
* Wells CFO Sloan: 'We believe our expenses are still too high'
* Wells CFO Sloan: bank expects more loan-loss reserves in 2013
but less than
in 2012
* Wells CFO Sloan: bank asked Federal Reserve for larger
capital distrbution in
2013 than in 2012 in this year's stress test
* Wells CFO Sloan: fiscal cliff was a "net positive" in terms
of lending by
commercial customers
* Wells CFO Sloan: will still keep new non-conforming, jumbo
mortgages
* Stumpf: "We're still excited about the mortgage business;"
sees "lots of
opportunities"