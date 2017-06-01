June 1 Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday David Carroll, head of wealth and investment management, would retire effective July 1 after nearly 38 years with the company.

Carroll, who will be succeeded by current head of Wells Fargo Securities Jonathan Weiss, will remain with the company until July 31 to ensure a smooth transition. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)