July 17 Wells Fargo & Co on Friday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by Cook County, Illinois that accused the largest U.S. mortgage lender of violating the federal Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending practices in the Chicago area.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman in Chicago said dismissal was appropriate because Cook County, which includes Chicago, was not within the FHA's "zone of interests."

The judge said Cook County may file an amended complaint, but that he doubted that the problem can be fixed. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)