* Wells snaps up team from hedge fund

* Move comes as Citadel sheds non-core operations (Adds league tables, other employees hired)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday that it has hired 25 investment bankers and administrative staff from Citadel after the hedge fund abandoned plans to build out its investment banking unit.

Wells said the group included Brian Maier, who had headed investment banking at Citadel and will be a vice chairman of client coverage for the bank.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Chicago-based hedge fund, which oversees roughly $11 trillion, shuttered its stock research operation and indicated that it was shedding non-core operations.

The former Citadel staffers will complement Wells' existing team and will help beef up the company's investment banking practice that it purchased when it bought rival Wachovia, executives said.

In league tables, Wells ranks as No. 17 for the year-to-date in capital markets underwriting, trailing industry leaders JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank. For mergers and acquisitions, Wells ranks as No. 40, behind industry leaders Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

"Citadel has assembled a strong team of investment bankers with a solid array of skills and relationships," said Jonathan Weiss, Wells' co-head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets. "Their addition to Wells Fargo is consistent with our strategy to grow our business in a focused, disciplined and profitable manner that provides excellent service and capabilities to our clients," he said in a statement.

In addition to Maier, Wells has hired Stephen Gerson, Aviv Laurence, Paul Pepe, Stavros Tsibiridis, Jim Broner, Scott Heberton and Jim Sigman.

Late last weeks news filtered out that Citadel was abandoning plans to build an investment bank to rival East Coast heavyweights Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The planned buildout coincided with the financial crisis and never gained much traction, in part, because people were unwilling to do this kind of business with a hedge fund.

After being badly damaged by the financial crisis when Citadel's main funds lost more than 50 percent, the firm refocused on its core activities. Last week the firm closed down its stock research operation.

Both the investment advisory services and stock research were part of Citadel Securities, which also includes electronic trading and options market-making. The businesses, which are more closely connected to the firm's main investment management operations, continue to operate.

This year, Citadel's main hedge funds have delivered top returns, rising 14 percent through the first week in August, investors in the funds said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Dave Zimmerman)