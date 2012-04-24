(Adds details on protesters, other votes)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Wells Fargo & Co
shareholders on Tuesday ratified the bank's 2011 executive
compensation plan by an overwhelming margin at a shareholder
meeting at which more than a dozen protesters were ejected.
Last week, shareholders delivered a rebuke to Citigroup
Inc's management with a surprising vote of no confidence
in the bank's executive compensation plan.
At the Wells meeting, more than 96 percent of shares cast
were in favor of the bank's pay plan. Chief Executive John
Stumpf received $19.8 million in total compensation in 2011, an
increase of about 5 percent from the previous year.
Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit's pay climbed to $14.8 million in
2011, up from a token $1 the year before.
Wells stockholders also elected the bank's slate of
directors and rejected four shareholder resolutions. A proposal
to split the chairman and CEO roles, held by Stumpf, received
the most support, about 33 percent of votes cast.
During the course of the meeting, about 15 protesters were
removed by police after interrupting the proceedings. Outside,
marchers surrounded the building, with some demonstrators
staging a sit-in in the lobby. Building on Occupy Wall Street
protests, they vented anger over issues ranging from
foreclosures to CEO pay to economic disparity in the United
States.
