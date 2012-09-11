By Rick Rothacker
Sept 11 Wells Fargo & Co expects a
decline in net interest margin, a key financial measure for
banks, in the third quarter as low interest rates squeeze the
money it makes from loans, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan
said on Tuesday.
The decline could be similar to the third quarter of 2011
when the bank's net interest margin fell from the previous
quarter by 17 basis points, Sloan said at an investor
conference. A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.
In the second quarter, Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S.
bank, reported a net interest margin of 3.91 percent, unchanged
from the previous quarter.
Sloan said the expected decline in the spread between what
the bank pays depositors and what it makes on loans was due to
lower variable income than in the previous quarter, the running
off of higher yielding loans and securities as well as strong
deposit inflows.
Wells executives in July had said the bank's net interest
margin would remain under pressure. Sloan said the bank does not
focus on managing its margin, concentrating instead on
increasing earnings.
The bank has taken steps, however, that could soften the
blow to the net interest margin, Sloan said. These include
working to reduce the interest rates it pays account holders and
redeeming certain trust preferred securities to reduce borrowing
costs.
Wells also has the ability to increase loans by attracting
new customers and by buying portfolios from other banks, he
said. "We really don't look at the net interest margin and say,
'OK, how many loans do we have to grow?'" Sloan said. "We just
want to go ahead and grow loans."
After Sloan's comments, Evercore Partners analyst Andrew
Marquardt lowered his 2012 earnings estimate for the bank by 10
cents to $3.28 per share but said Wells Fargo stock remained his
top pick among large banks.
Its shares were down 0.5 percent at $34.43.
CREDIT CARD ACQUISITIONS
While some banks have been shedding assets to build capital,
Wells has been making acquisitions in the past year, buying up
loan portfolios as well as smaller businesses that can be tacked
onto its operations.
A report last week by an analyst at Susquehanna Financial
Group suggested Wells should buy credit card company Discover
Financial Services, and Sloan confirmed the bank's
interest in expanding in this business, although he didn't
discuss particular companies.
"We'll continue to look for good acquisitions in the credit
card business, but we'd only do it if it made sense," Sloan
said. "We don't feel like we need to do an acquisition in credit
card to be able to grow the portfolio, but it could be nicely
accretive (to earnings) if the right one comes along."