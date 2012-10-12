Oct 12 Recent cyber attacks against Wells Fargo
& Co were "pretty significant" but didn't cause customer
losses or a major increase in expenses, the bank's Chief
Financial Officer, Tim Sloan, told Reuters on Friday.
The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets and other large banks in
recent weeks have suffered so-called denial of service attacks
that delayed or disrupted services on customer websites. On
Thursday, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta called the "scale
and speed" of the attacks "unprecedented" in a speech that urged
Congress and businesses to step up cybersecurity efforts. [ID:
nL1E8LBJUB]
Wells Fargo's Sloan told Reuters, "I don't want to minimize
the potential damage it could cause to the industry."
"But in terms of how the industry performed and how Wells
Fargo performed in reaction to the recent efforts we actually
performed very well," he added.
Sloan said the bank continues to invest in its technology
platform to defend against potential attacks. "We in the
industry just have to appreciate it as a cost of doing business
today," he said.
A group that calls itself the Cyber Fighters of Izz ad-din
Al Qassam has claimed credit for the recent bank attacks,
declaring them a protest against the anti-Islam video posted on
YouTube and stoked violent protests across the Muslim world.
The hackers behind the attacks have used sophisticated and
diverse tools that point to a carefully coordinated campaign,
security researchers have told Reuters. [ID: nL1E8L2D62]
Sources familiar with the attacks have previously told
Reuters that they could be part of a year-long cyber campaign
waged by Iranian hackers against major U.S. financial
institutions and other corporate entities.
Sloan declined to comment on the source of the attacks.
Wells is in close contact with other banks and the federal
government, he said.