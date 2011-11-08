* Suits stemmed from activity at Wachovia
* Regulatory investigations continue
By Rick Rothacker
Nov 8 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has agreed to
settle class-action lawsuits filed by various municipalities
alleging bid-rigging by Wachovia's municipal derivatives group,
according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo, which acquired Wachovia in 2008, agreed to pay
the larger amount of either $37 million or 65 percent of any
restitution reached in any future accord with state attorneys
general investigating Wachovia's practices.
The settlement, which was reached Oct. 21, still needs
court approval.
Wells spokeswoman Mary Eshet said the San Francisco-based
bank was pleased to resolve the matter and noted the activities
occurred before the merger.
Wells continues to cooperate with regulators in their
ongoing investigation, Eshet said. The bank has said it has
received subpoenas from the Justice Department, the Securities
and Exchange Commission and state agencies.
Wachovia is one of a number of banks caught up in a
sweeping investigation of the municipal derivatives business.
In the past year, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), JPMorgan
Chase & Co (JPM.N) and UBS AG have reached settlements with the
U.S. Justice Department and state attorneys general over
allegations that their employees manipulated the bidding
process for contracts used to invest the proceeds from bond
offerings. The settlements have included more than $500 million
in restitution and penalties.
Municipalities and other public agencies often invest money
from municipal bond offerings because all the money isn't spent
at once. The municipalities hire a broker to seek out
competitive bids for their investment contracts. The bidding
process must meet Treasury rules that stem from the tax-exempt
status of municipal bonds, which are monitored by the IRS.
The probe became public in 2007 when Bank of America
reached a leniency agreement after self-reporting its
activities.
Bank of America continues to face a pending class-action
lawsuit. The bank has allocated $62.5 million to pay
municipalities as part of its $137 million settlement, bank
spokesman Bill Halldin said.
JPMorgan also faces a pending class-action suit. Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) in August agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle
class-action claims against the investment bank.
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)