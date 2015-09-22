By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The City of Oakland,
California has sued Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the
largest U.S. mortgage lender of steering minorities into
high-cost mortgage loans that allegedly led to foreclosures,
abandoned properties and neighborhood blight.
The complaint is a sign that U.S. municipalities are not
relenting in a push to hold big banks liable for economic
damages following the 2007 foreclosure crisis.
Similar lawsuits accusing banks of mortgage discrimination
have been dismissed, though a federal appeals court in Florida
recently gave three major cases new life by affirming cities'
right to sue under the U.S. Fair Housing Act (FHA).
Filed on Monday in a Northern California federal court, the
complaint against Wells seeks punitive damages for alleged FHA
violations, accusing the bank of "putting its financial
interests ahead of its customers and the City of Oakland in
order to maximize profits."
Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda said the accusations "do not
reflect how we operate in the communities where we do business."
The bank will vigorously defend its record as a fair and
responsible lender, he said.
Oakland's lawsuit accuses Wells of targeting minorities for
high-cost loans even if they qualified for more affordable
loans. The lawsuit said many of the loans ended in foreclosure
because Wells refused to refinance them on the same terms it
granted to white borrowers.
The lawsuit also accuses Wells of violating the California
Fair Employment and Housing Act, which bars discrimination in
housing practices on the basis of race.
The lawsuit said Wells steered minorities into various types
of "predatory loans," including those with high interest rates,
balloon payments and large prepayment penalties.
African-American borrowers in Oakland were 2.4 times more
likely to receive a predatory loan than comparable white
borrowers, the lawsuit said. Hispanic borrowers were 2.5 times
more likely to receive a predatory loan, the lawsuit said.
Loans in minority neighborhoods were 4.75 times more likely
to end in foreclosure, the lawsuit said.
The disproportionate number of foreclosures among minorities
would not have happened if the bank applied uniform lending
practices, the lawsuit said.
A similar lawsuit filed by the City of Los Angeles was
dismissed in July by U.S. District Judge Otis Wright, who said
Wells issued only 27 high-cost loans to minorities during the
period covered by the lawsuit, and no evidence was offered that
any of them resulted in foreclosure.
Los Angeles is appealing the ruling.
The case is City of Oakland v Wells Fargo Bank, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No 13-cv-4321
