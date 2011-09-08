* Discrimination claims had too little in common - judge

* Case brought for 1 million black, Hispanic borrowers

* Wal-Mart ruling made case harder - plaintiffs' lawyer

* Wells Fargo is largest U.S. mortgage lender

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) won a court ruling denying class-action status to more than 1 million black and Hispanic borrowers in a lawsuit accusing it of discriminating on mortgage rates and fees.

Citing a recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco said the Wells Fargo borrowers had too many differences to justify grouping them together in a single lawsuit against the largest U.S. mortgage lender.

The ruling on Tuesday could force borrowers to pursue their claims individually or in smaller groups, which could result in higher costs and lower recoveries, or cause some plaintiffs to drop their claims altogether.

In the case, six plaintiffs said Wells Fargo's "discretionary loan pricing procedures" allowed loan officers to impose higher rates, points and fees on minority borrowers than on white borrowers with similar credit profiles.

Citing an analysis by an outside expert, the plaintiffs said this practice had a disparate impact on black and Hispanic borrowers, and violated the federal Fair Housing Act and Equal Credit Opportunity Act. They sought to certify a class of borrowers from 2001 to the present.

But Chesney said the plaintiffs failed to show there was any "common mode" by which loan officers exercised discretion to charge them more. She added that discretion "may have been exercised differently" in each borrower's case.

"Merely showing that a defendant's policy of discretion has produced an overall race-based disparity does not suffice" for certification as a class-action, the judge wrote.

In its June 20 ruling in Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. Dukes, a divided Supreme Court threw out a class-action lawsuit on behalf of as many as 1.5 million female workers who accused the retailer of giving them lower pay and fewer promotions than men. It said the claims would have too little in common, having arisen from millions of employment decisions in 3,400 stores.

Gary Klein, a lawyer for the Wells Fargo plaintiffs, said his firm is evaluating options for them. "Denial of class certification is going to make further prosecution of the case difficult," said Klein, a partner at Roddy Klein & Ryan in Boston. "Dukes certainly made our job much harder."

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman, Vickee Adams, said the bank is pleased with Chesney's "well-reasoned" decision.

Wells Fargo has faced other allegations it discriminates in home lending. Earlier this year, federal judges in Baltimore and Memphis, Tennessee rejected the bank's requests to dismiss lawsuits accusing it of steering black borrowers into home loans they could not afford, resulting in more foreclosures.

The cases are In re: Wells Fargo Residential Mortgage Lending Discrimination Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 08-md-01930; City of Memphis et al v. Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Tennessee, No. 09-02857; and Mayor and City Council of Baltimore v. Wells Fargo Bank NA et al, U.S. District Court, District of Maryland, No. 08-00062. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)