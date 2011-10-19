* Letter follows record profit report this week

By Rick Rothacker

Oct 19 U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin is taking on another big bank, questioning why Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) is testing a new debit card fee in five states while making record profits.

The Illinois Democrat sent a letter to Wells CEO John Stumpf on Wednesday asking him to explain the fee, which charges customers $3 per month for using their debit cards. Durbin sent a letter to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan earlier this month asking him to justify a planned $5 monthly fee announced last month.

Bank of America (BAC.N) has faced the biggest backlash over its charge, although Wells Fargo disclosed its test program more than a month earlier. Both banks have said customers can avoid the fees by meeting hurdles like using direct deposit for their paychecks, or keeping a high enough minimum balance.

"If you were hoping that your new fee would go unnoticed, it has not," Durbin wrote Stumpf.

Durbin is the author of a provision in the financial reform law passed last year that slashed the fees banks can charge merchants when customers pay with their debit cards.

Starting in October, the Federal Reserve capped the fee at 21 cents per transaction, down from an average of about 44 cents per transaction. Banks have reacted by developing new charges for consumers for using their cards.

The senator's letter comes two days after San Francisco-based Wells Fargo said it earned $3.8 billion for common shareholders in the third quarter, up from $3.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

In a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan reiterated the bank's estimate that the new law will cost the bank $250 million per quarter after taxes, but the bank expects to recover half of that over time with increased volume and "product changes."

Sloan told Reuters on Monday that the bank was still in the first stages of testing the fee and had not decided to expand or contract the program. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, editing by Matthew Lewis)