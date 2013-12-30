BRIEF-Washington Prime Group's JV with O'Connor acquires section at Pearlridge Center
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
Dec 30 Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets, said it would pay $591 million to Fannie Mae to substantially settle all repurchase liabilities related to loans sold to the government-controlled mortgage company before Jan. 1, 2009.
Fannie Mae will receive about $541 million in cash after adjusting for credits related to certain prior repurchases, the San Francisco-based bank said.
The cost of the agreement has been fully accrued for as of Sept. 30, Wells Fargo said.
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage: