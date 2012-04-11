* Split roles provide better management oversight: proxy
firms
* Wells opposes proposal, saying it has lead director
* Goldman named lead director in face of similar proposal
By Rick Rothacker
April 11 Two proxy advisory firms are backing a
shareholder proposal to split the roles of chairman and chief
executive at Wells Fargo & Co, putting pressure on
another U.S. bank to revamp its leadership structure.
ISS Proxy Advisory Services and Glass Lewis & Co said an
independent chairman is better able to oversee management and
represent shareholder interests. Shareholders will vote on the
proposal at the bank's April 24 annual stockholder meeting.
"The presence of an independent chairman fosters the
creation of a thoughtful and dynamic board, not dominated by the
views of senior management," Glass Lewis wrote in its report,
issued last week.
Banks have been under pressure to improve their corporate
governance after the 2008 financial crisis dragged down the
industry and the U.S. economy, and spurred government bailouts.
A broader push for independent boards began with passage of the
Sarbanes-Oxley Act in 2002.
Wells Fargo's board opposes the proposal, arguing in the
bank's proxy filing that the company already has a lead director
who provides independent oversight. Wells shareholders have
rejected similar proposals for the past seven years. John Stumpf
has been the bank's CEO and chairman since early 2010.
The separation of the chairman and CEO positions gained
renewed attention last month when a national union agreed to
withdraw a similar proposal at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
after the Wall Street bank created a lead director position.
Lead directors typically can set agendas at board meetings,
call meetings that exclude management and oversee corporate
governance processes.
Among the five biggest U.S. bank holding companies, Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc have separate
chairmen. Bank of America split the positions after shareholders
backed the move in 2009 as the company reeled from its
troublesome Merrill Lynch & Co acquisition.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will vote at the
bank's annual meeting in May on a proposal to divide the duties.
ISS and Glass Lewis haven't issued recommendations for that
vote. JPMorgan's board asserted in its proxy statement that the
"most effective leadership model for the firm" is to have CEO
and Chairman Jamie Dimon retain those positions.
"HOW BAD DOES IT HAVE TO GET?"
Wells Fargo stockholder Gerald Armstrong, who held around
39,000 shares as of November, proposed this year's resolution. A
lead director does not create the same authority as a board
chairman, he wrote in a supporting statement in the proxy.
In an interview, Armstrong, a long-time shareholder rights
activist, said he has pushed for dividing the positions since
the 1970s.
"How bad does it have to get before shareholders approve
this?" asked Armstrong. "That's what happened at Bank of
America."
Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway's sovereign wealth
fund, has also expressed concern about governance at Wells
Fargo, which Armstrong cited in his supporting statement. Norges
submitted a proposal to allow stockholders to nominate director
candidates at Wells, a resolution that will also be up for a
vote this year.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment.
Last year, support for proposals to split the chairman and
CEO roles garnered an average of 33 percent of votes cast at
shareholder meetings, compared with 28 percent in 2010, ISS said
in its report. As of April 1, resolutions on the topic have been
proposed at more than 30 companies this year, according to ISS,
although it's not clear how many will allow votes on the issue.
Citing the 2011 Spencer Stuart Board Index Report, Glass
Lewis said 41 percent of S&P 500 companies have split the
chairman and CEO positions, up from 33 percent in 2006.
Twenty-one percent of boards have a truly independent chairman,
compared with 10 percent in 2006, according to the index.
Boards that don't split the position may be less likely to
fire a poorly performing CEO, Glass Lewis said, citing academic
research. A recent study of 152 Swiss companies, however, found
no difference in market valuations between companies that
separate and don't separate the roles, Glass Lewis said.
At the beginning of this year, Wells Fargo's independent
board members appointed Stephen Sanger, a former chief executive
of cereal maker General Mills Inc, as lead director. He
replaced Philip Quigley, a former telecommunications executive
who remained on the board.
In 2011, ISS and Glass Lewis opposed Quigley's election,
raising questions about his independence because his son, Scott,
worked for Wells Fargo. ISS and Glass Lewis are opposing his
election again this year.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Alwyn Scott and Steve Orlofsky)