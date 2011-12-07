Dec 7 Wells Fargo Advisors, the nation's third
largest brokerage, has recruited four Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney advisers that together produced more than $3 million in
revenue last year, the firm said on Wednesday.
Richard Ranieri, David Roberts, Michael Rosenberg and Tonia
Dillon joined Wells Fargo's (WFC.N) Melville, New York office.
They had collectively managed $545 million in client assets.
"When big brokers move, it makes a statement," said
Texas-based financial services recruiter Rick Peterson, who
works with advisers at the nation's top brokerages.
"There's a dwindling pool of available candidates, so
there's a supply-demand issue," he said, noting that many
existing retention packages do not expire until the new
calendar year. "A lot of people who have moved over the last
few years are under contract, so that diminishes the pool
available."
Including the new additions, Wells Fargo has hired at least
nine advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since late
October. Altogether, those nine advisers managed more than $1
billion in client assets at the firm. For details on these
The new Melville-based team, which had been with Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) for about six years, have a combined 86 years of
experience in the industry. Ranieri and Dillon started their
advising careers almost three decades ago.
They joined Wells Fargo on Friday and now report to Long
Island, New York, market manager Christopher Davis.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)