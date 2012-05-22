* Bank doesn't use hedging strategy like JPMorgan-CRO
* Targets 1.3 to 1.6 pct return on assets
* Vows discipline on acquisitions
(Adds comments from executives, hedging strategy)
By Rick Rothacker
May 22 Wells Fargo & Co doesn't employ
the same kind of hedging strategy that has triggered a trading
loss of at least $2 billion at rival JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the bank's chief risk officer said on Tuesday.
The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets also raised its
return on assets target during an investor day for analysts,
even as executives repeatedly stressed their focus on carefully
managing risks in the bank's operations.
"You can't take out-sized risk in the financial services
industry, and we do our best not to do it," Chief Financial
Officer Tim Sloan said during a day of presentations by top
executives in New York.
The San Francisco-based bank has emerged from the financial
crisis as one of the strongest in the United States. But
analysts posed questions about its securities portfolio and its
investment banking ambitions following JPMorgan's trading
blunder.
Wells Fargo does not do any "centrally directed macro
portfolio hedges," Chief Risk Officer Mike Loughlin said in
response to an analyst's question. The bank also does not run
its $230 billion securities portfolio like a business line.
Instead it uses these investments to balance the bank's risk
from interest rate changes, said Treasurer Paul Ackerman.
Teams led by Sloan and wholesale banking head Dave Hoyt
manage Wells Fargo's securities portfolio, spokeswoman Mary
Eshet said.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on Monday
his bank also does not make broad hedging bets at the corporate
level.
As another example of Wells Fargo's attention to risk, Sloan
said the bank's credit default swaps portfolio grew too large
three years ago, but has now been reduced to about a quarter of
its original size. JPMorgan's trading strategy involved credit
default swaps, a kind of derivative that was at the center of
the 2008 financial crisis.
Wells Fargo aims for a return on assets of 1.3 to 1.6
percent, depending on the economic and regulatory environment,
Sloan said. That top range exceeds the 1.5 percent target the
bank laid out in 2010 and compares with a 1.31 percent ratio in
the first quarter of this year.
Banks lately have been struggling to boost revenue at a time
of weak loan demand and tight lending margins.
OPEN TO MORE DEALS
After expanding to the East Coast with its 2008 purchase of
Wachovia Corp, Wells stepped back from doing acquisitions as it
merged operations. But since the second quarter of last year, it
has completed or agreed to seven deals to buy loan portfolios,
business units or other companies.
Chief Executive John Stumpf said the bank does not have to
do any acquisitions, but is interested in the right
opportunities, including insurance firms, wealth management
firms and more loan portfolios.
In its latest deal, the bank agreed to buy a prime brokerage
firm, allowing it to offer clearing and other services to hedge
funds for the first time.
In a question-and-answer session, NAB Research analyst Nancy
Bush said the purchase of Merlin Securities set off a "tremble"
among investors and asked how big the bank needs to be in the
capital markets business. Stumpf said the bank's goal is to be
able provide a broad array of services to corporate customers
with which it has deep relationships.
In another presentation, community banking head Carrie
Tolstedt said Wells plans to open more branches, a contrast to
Bank of America, which is closing and selling branches. Wells
has more than 6,200 U.S. branches, the most of any U.S. bank.
The bank is also rolling out new technology to speed service
and cut costs, Tolstedt said. Touchscreen pads in teller lines
will allow customers to receive receipts via email and to
transfer funds, she said.
Mortgage head Mike Heid said the bank has options for
reducing the negative impact mortgage servicing rights -- the
right to collect payments from borrowers -- can have on its
capital ratios under the new international standards called
Basel III. The bank is looking at creating a market for selling
these rights, while retaining the ability to collect payments.
Some real estate investment trusts have expressed interest in
the idea, Heid said.
Wells Fargo shares closed up .86 percent at $31.67 on
Tuesday. The shares have climbed about 15 percent this year,
better than the 11 percent increase in the KBW Bank Index
.
