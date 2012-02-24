Feb 24 Wells Fargo & Co expanded
its broker ranks this week with the addition of two veteran
advisers to its brokerage and banking divisions, a recruiter
involved in the moves told Reuters on Friday.
The advisers, who joined in Florida and Texas, managed more
than $500 million in client assets at their previous firms, said
financial services recruiter Ron Edde of the Armstrong Financial
Group, who moved both advisers.
In Texas, adviser Randy Keeth joined Wells Fargo's brokerage
unit on Thursday from Raymond James & Associates, where
he managed more than $200 million in client assets. He generated
$1.1 million in revenue last year.
Keeth, who has worked as an adviser for more than two
decades, joined Wells' San Antonio office.
In Florida, adviser Jennifer Suleman joined Wells Fargo's
bank channel on Wednesday from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the
brokerage unit formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley's
wealth management unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney.
Suleman, who now works out of Wells' Miami office, managed
$300 million in client assets at her old firm. She generated
$736,000 in revenue last year.
The bulk of Suleman's clients are in corporate retirement
accounts and at the ultra-high-net-worth institutional level.
With these latest additions, the firm has now added at least
19 experienced advisers since the start of the new year, based
on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers joining Wells
managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous
firms.
Wells Fargo Advisors is the third-largest U.S. brokerage by
client assets and has roughly 15,000 advisers in its network
across the United States. Those advisers manage more than $1
trillion in client assets.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)