Feb 28 Wells Fargo & Co has received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff relating to the bank's disclosures in mortgage-backed securities offerings, the bank said in a filing Tuesday.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets said it continues to provide information requested by various agencies in unspecified investigations. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment on the filing.

Mortage-related investigations of the bank focus on whether it may have violated fair lending laws in originating home loans or whether it properly disclosed risks and facts about residential mortgage-backed securities, Wells Fargo said in its annual 10-K filing.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is the largest originator of home loans in the U.S. (Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)