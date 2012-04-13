* Wells Fargo reports higher Q1 profit
* Q1 EPS 75 vs. 67 cents a year earlier
* Results helped by mortgage results
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co on Friday
reported higher first-quarter profits as the bank posted strong
mortgage banking results and set aside less money for bad loans.
Wells Fargo, the nation's fourth-biggest U.S. bank, said
net income was $4.25 billion, or 75 cents a share, in the
quarter, compared with $3.76 billion, or 67 cents, a share in
the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)