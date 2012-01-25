(Adds details)

Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co will provide up to $100 million for solar photovoltaic (PV) projects developed by privately held Enfinity America Corp, the companies said, helping the renewable energy producer reduce dependence on government grants.

Wells Fargo, like its banking peers Citigroup Inc and U.S. Bancorp, has been active in the renewable energy sector, having invested $2.7 billion in more than 300 projects since 2006.

"The solar industry landscape is fast-changing; solar developers can no longer rely on incentives like Treasury's cash grant program to make their projects viable," Enfinity Chief Executive Rafael Dobrzynski said in a statement.

Last year, SunPower Corp formed a $105 million fund with Citigroup to enable the solar panel maker extend its lease to more customers.

Atlanta-based Enfinity America's projects range from a 33 megawatt (MW) PV solar farm in Ontario to distributed generation projects in California. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)